Giants Sign Two More, Fill Out Practice Squad

The New York Giants announced they have signed OL Kingsley Eguakun and OL Darian Kinnard to the practice squad.

The Giants also officially signed WR Charlie Jones and DB Elijah Jones to the practice squad.

Eguakun, 25, was a three-year starter at Florida and was invited to both the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl. He signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. The Lions brought him back on a futures deal for the 2025 season. He made the active roster initially before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad in October, after which he bounced on and off the roster.

Cleveland signed Eguakun to their active roster in December but he was waived shortly after roster cuts this year.

In 2025, Eguakun appeared in four games and made two starts for the Lions.