Giants Sign WR/KR Pharoh Cooper To Practice Squad

The New York Giants announced Wednesday that they’ve signed WR/KR Pharoh Cooper to their practice squad.

Cooper, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams out of South Carolina back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.89 million contract when he was waived by the Rams in 2018 and claimed by the Cardinals.

Cooper was once again cut loose the following season and claimed off waivers by the Bengals. After the Bengals waived him, Cooper caught back on with the Cardinals. He signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Panthers for the 2020 season.

Cooper had a brief stint with the Jaguars this summer.

In 2020, Cooper appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and caught five passes for 73 yards. He also totaled 430 kickoff return yards and 117 punt return yards.

