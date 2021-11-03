Giants Sign WR/KR Pharoh Cooper To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Giants announced Wednesday that they’ve signed WR/KR Pharoh Cooper to their practice squad.

Pharoh Cooper

Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:

  1. DE Niko Lalos
  2. DT David Moa
  3. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
  4. TE Chris Myarick
  5. QB Brian Lewerke
  6. LB Trent Harris
  7. C Jonotthan Harrison (Injured)
  8. DB Jarren Williams
  9. LB Omari Cobb
  10. OT Isaiah Wilson
  11. DB Ka’dar Hollman
  12. T Devery Hamilton
  13. T Derrick Kelly
  14. LB Benardrick McKinney
  15. TE Jake Hausmann
  16. WR David Sills
  17. WR Alex Bachman
  18. WR Pharoh Cooper

Cooper, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams out of South Carolina back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.89 million contract when he was waived by the Rams in 2018 and claimed by the Cardinals.

Cooper was once again cut loose the following season and claimed off waivers by the Bengals. After the Bengals waived him, Cooper caught back on with the Cardinals. He signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Panthers for the 2020 season. 

Cooper had a brief stint with the Jaguars this summer. 

In 2020, Cooper appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and caught five passes for 73 yards. He also totaled 430 kickoff return yards and 117 punt return yards.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.

