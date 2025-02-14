Giants Sign WR Montrell Washington & DB Nic Jones For 2025 Season

The New York Giants officially signed WR Montrell Washington and DB Nic Jones to futures contracts on Friday for the 2025 season.

Washington, 25, was drafted in the fifth round out of Samford by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,974,183, including a signing bonus of $314,183, but was later waived by the Broncos in 2023.

From there, Washington signed on with the Chiefs and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Washington appeared in 15 games and had 32 punt returns for 271 yards and 18 kick returns for 340 yards.