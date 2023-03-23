Giants Signing CB Amani Oruwariye To One-Year Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Giants are signing CB Amani Oruwariye to a one-year deal.

He has some starting experience in the past with the Lions, including a six-interception season in 2021, and will compete for a role with the Giants, who still needed help at cornerback.

Oruwariye, 27, was selected with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round by the Lions out of Penn State. He signed a four-year, $2,827,622 contract that includes a $307,622 signing bonus.

He just finished the final year of his rookie deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time.

In 2022, Oruwariye appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 44 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and three pass deflections.