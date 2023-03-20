Home Giants Giants Signing CB Leonard Johnson To Three-Year Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants are signing CB Leonard Johnson to a three-year contract.

Leonard Johnson

He was in New York for a free agent visit today and evidently things went well. 

Standard undrafted free agent deals are three years and Johnson basically is an UDFA after going unselected last year. 

Johnson, 24, went undrafted following his final season at Duke in 2021. He ended up sitting out in 2022 due to medical reasons. 

During his four-year career at Duke, Johnson appeared in 42 games and recorded 165 tackles, two sacks, six interceptions, one defensive touchdown, 16 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

