Giants Signing DE Chauncey Golston To Three-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Giants are signing former Cowboys EDGE Chauncey Golston to a three-year contract worth $19.5 million.
Golston, 27, was a two-year starter at Iowa, and first-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Cowboys selected Golston with pick No. 84 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Golston played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $4,916,589 which included a signing bonus of $935,701. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.
In 2024, Chauncey Golston appeared in 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 56 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception a fumble recovery and five pass defenses.
