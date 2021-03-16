Giants Signing FB Cullen Gillaspia

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-
     

According to Zack Rosenblatt, the Giants are signing former Texans FB Cullen Gillaspia to a contract. 

Cullen Gillaspia

Gillaspia, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Houston and stands to make a base salary of $850,000 for the 2021 season. 

The Texans placed Gillaspia on injured reserve in December with a back injury. Houston cut him loose with a failed physical designation last week. 

In 2020, Gillaspia was active for seven games and caught one pass for six yards receiving.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments