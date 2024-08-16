Giants Signing FB Jakob Johnson

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants are signing FB Jakob Johnson to a contract.

Johnson, 29, joined the Patriots as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2019. He previously played for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League.

Johnson agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Patriots. New England waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

From there, the Patriots promoted Johnson to their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Raiders. Las Vegas brought him back on a one-year, $1.6 million contract in March 2023 but cut him during the season. He returned to their practice squad shortly after and spent the rest of the season back and forth from the active roster.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and caught one pass for 12 yards.