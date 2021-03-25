Giants Signing G Zach Fulton

According to Zack Rosenblatt, the Giants are signing G Zach Fulton to a contract.

Fulton was released by the Texans earlier this offseason and should provide some additional depth and competition on the offensive line for New York.

Fulton, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2014. He played out his rookie contract with Kansas City before agreeing to a four-year, $28 million contract that included $13 million guaranteed with the Texans back in 2018.

Fulton agreed to a pay cut ahead of the 2020 season that guaranteed him $5 million in 2020 and dropped his 2021 base salary to $3 million. The Texans released him nevertheless in 2021.

In 2020, Fulton appeared in 16 games for the Texans, making 16 starts for them at guard. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 42 guard out of 80 qualifying players.