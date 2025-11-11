Giants Signing K Ben Sauls

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Giants are signing K Ben Sauls to the practice squad.

It’s worth noting that K Graham Gano has been dealing with multiple injuries this year and is currently nursing a neck injury that sidelined him in Week 10.

Sauls, 24, hails from Tipp City, Ohio, and attended Tippecanoe High School before playing at Pittsburgh University.

He went undrafted in 2025 and caught on with the Steelers back in April. He was waived after camp and caught on with the Falcons a month later before being waived in early November.

During his time at Pittsburgh, he was named Third-team All-ACC and made 52 of 64 field goals and 122 of 124 extra points over five seasons.

Sauls is yet to appear in an NFL game.