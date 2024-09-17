Giants Signing K Greg Joseph

According to Brett Tessler, the Giants are signing K Greg Joseph to their active roster off the Lions’ practice squad.

The New York Giants are signing my client Greg Joseph to their active roster from the Detroit Lions p-squad. 7-yr vet kicked for the Vikings the past 3 seasons and holds NFL record for game-winners in a season (5), Vikings record for longest FG (61 yds), & led NFL in TB% in ’21. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) September 17, 2024

New York needed to find a short-term replacement after K Graham Gano was injured on the opening kickoff in Week 2.

Joseph, 30, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Dolphins but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Browns signed Joseph following an injury and he started the rest of the season for them. Cleveland waived him in 2019 and he signed with the Panthers’ taxi squad before Tennessee signed him to their active roster. He was waived coming out of camp in 2020 and signed with the Buccaneers.

Joseph spent the season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad before the Vikings signed him in February 2021. He returned as a restricted free agent in 2022 and signed another one-year deal in 2023.

Joseph then signed on with the Packers to compete for their starting job this offseason before being released a few weeks ago. He then caught on to the Lions’ practice squad.

In 2023, Joseph appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and converted 24 of 30 field goal attempts (80 percent) and 36 of 38 extra points (94.7 percent).