Giants Signing LB Benardrick McKinney To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are signing LB Benardrick McKinney to their practice squad.

Rapoport adds McKinney still has to pass a physical, but the plan is for him to quickly be promoted to the roster when he’s acclimated.

McKinney, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.3 million contract when he agreed to a five-year, $50 million extension with $21 million guaranteed with Houston back in 2018.

The Texans traded McKinney to the Dolphins this past March in exchange for OLB Shaq Lawson. McKinney was set to make base salaries of $7 million and $8.75 million over the next two years of his deal when he agreed to a pay cut. Miami still cut him coming out of the preseason, though.

In 2020, McKinney appeared in four games for the Texans and recorded 37 tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.