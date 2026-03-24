Giants Signing LB Cam Jones

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Giants are signing LB Cam Jones to a one-year contract.

Jones, 26, signed with the Chiefs following the 2023 NFL Draft out of Indiana. He was waived after camp in 2025 but was claimed by the Jets. Jones was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time this offseason after finishing his three-year UDFA deal.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Jets and recorded five total tackles.