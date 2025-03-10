Giants Signing LB Chris Board To Two-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Giants are signing LB Chris Board to a two-year contract worth up to $6 million.

Board, 29, wound up going undrafted out of North Dakota State back in 2018. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Ravens and spent four seasons in Baltimore before signing a one-year deal with the Lions in 2022.

He was testing the free agent market in 2023, signing a two-year, $6.7 million contract with the Patriots. New England cut him loose last year and he eventually signed a one-year deal with the Ravens.

In 2024, Board appeared in 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 30 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.