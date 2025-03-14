Giants Signing LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants have agreed to terms on a contract with LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

Flannigan-Fowles, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the 49ers.

The 49ers re-signed him to an exclusive rights contract in 2022 and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2023. He returned to San Francisco on a one-year deal last year.

The 49ers elected to cut him loose last month.

In 2024, Flannigan-Fowles appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 17 tackles, an interception and two pass defenses.