Giants Signing LB Jaylon Smith To PS, Releasing OL KC McDermott

The Giants announced that they are signing LB Jaylon Smith to their practice squad and releasing OL KC McDermott in a corresponding move.
The Giants signed veteran LB Jaylon Smith to their practice squad and released OL KC McDermott.
Details 📰: https://t.co/ZZxO6apZGk pic.twitter.com/dcftdWQNky
— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 20, 2022
The following is a current list of Giants practice squad players:
- QB Davis Webb
- RB Jashaun Corbin
- TE Austin Allen
- OL Will Holden
- DL Ryder Anderson
- OLB Quincy Roche
- CB Zyon Gilbert
- S Trenton Thompson
- S Tony Jefferson
- DE Henry Mondeaux
- OLB Chuck Wiley
- WR Kalil Pimpleton
- DB Fabian Moreau
- WR Marcus Johnson
- RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
- OT Roy Mbaeteka
- LB Jaylon Smith
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.
Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers, but was released after a few weeks.
The Giants just signed Smith to their practice squad late last year.
In 2021, Smith appeared in 18 games for the Giants, Packers and Cowboys, recording 38 total tackles and one sack.
We had him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!