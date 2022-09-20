Giants Signing LB Jaylon Smith To PS, Releasing OL KC McDermott

The Giants announced that they are signing LB Jaylon Smith to their practice squad and releasing OL KC McDermott in a corresponding move.

The following is a current list of Giants practice squad players:

QB Davis Webb

RB Jashaun Corbin

TE Austin Allen

OL Will Holden

DL Ryder Anderson

OLB Quincy Roche

CB Zyon Gilbert

S Trenton Thompson

S Tony Jefferson

DE Henry Mondeaux

OLB Chuck Wiley

WR Kalil Pimpleton

DB Fabian Moreau

WR Marcus Johnson

RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)

OT Roy Mbaeteka

LB Jaylon Smith

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers, but was released after a few weeks.

The Giants just signed Smith to their practice squad late last year.

In 2021, Smith appeared in 18 games for the Giants, Packers and Cowboys, recording 38 total tackles and one sack.

