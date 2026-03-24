Giants Signing LS Zach Triner

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Giants are signing LS Zach Triner.

Triner, 35, originally signed on with the Jets to a futures contract as an undrafted free agent out of Assumption University in January of 2017. The Jets elected to cut him a few months later and he eventually signed on to the Packers’ practice squad.

After Green Bay waived Triner at the start of the 2019 season, he agreed to join the Buccaneers’ practice squad and remained there for five full seasons before being let go in November 2024.

Triner caught on with the Dolphins for a brief stint but was released in December 2024. He had a couple stints with the Broncos in 2025 and spent camp with the Falcons before being released.

From there, Triner signed with Washington’s practice squad in November.

In 2025, Triner appeared in one games for the Commanders.