Giants Signing OL Greg Van Roten

According to Art Stapleton, the Giants are signing OL Greg Van Roten to a contract.

Van Roten, 34, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Pennsylvania back in 2012. He was, unfortunately, released coming out of the preseason but later signed on to the Packers’ practice squad.

After the Packers moved on from Van Roten in 2014, he had a brief stint with the Seahawks before eventually signing on with the Jaguars in February of 2017. Unfortunately, Jacksonville cut Van Roten loose after the draft and he eventually signed a one-year contract with the Panthers.

As a restricted free agent, Van Roten instead signed a two-year extension with Carolina ahead of the 2018 season. From there, the Jets signed him to a three-year contract worth $10.5 million in 2020. New York released him after they claimed G Nate Herbig off of waivers in May of 2022 and he caught on with the Bills.

The Raiders signed Van Roten to a contract for the 2023 season. He became a free agent in 2024 and most recently visited with the Seahawks back in April and the Giants earlier this month.

In 2023, Van Roten appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and made 17 starts. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 7 guard out of 79 qualifying players.