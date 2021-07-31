Giants Signing OL Joe Looney

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Giants are signing former Cowboys OL Joe Looney to a contract on Saturday.

Other roster moves from the Giants include:

Giants signed LB Todd Davis and WR Damion Willis . (NFLTR)

and WR . (NFLTR) Giants activated OT Matt Peart from the PUP list.

Looney, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2012. He spent three years in San Francisco before he was unfortunately among the team’s final roster cuts at the start of the 2015 season.

Looney spent a year with the Titans before the Cowboys signed him to a two-year contract for the 2016 season. He re-signed to another two-year deal with Dallas in March of 2018 and returned to Dallas on a one-year contract last year.

In 2020, Looney appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys, making 12 starts for them at center.