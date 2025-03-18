Giants Signing OLB Victor Dimukeje

Per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants are signing former Cardinals OLB Victor Dimukeje to a contract.

Dimukeje, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Cardinals out of Duke in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal through 2024 and made a base salary of $1.055 million last year.

In 2024, Dimukeje appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and recorded 15 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble.