Giants Signing OT Garrett McGhin, Waiving OT Kamaal Seymour

The New York Giants announced that they signed T Garrett McGhin and waived T Kamaal Seymour in a corresponding move.
The Giants signed OT Garrett McGhin and waived OT Kamaal Seymour. pic.twitter.com/e3WFTtXaV6
— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) July 27, 2022
McGhin, 26, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills, but was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason before later being waived with a settlement.
McGhin later caught on with the Panthers during the season before eventually being waived. The Bills signed him to a contract in April before cutting him.
He also had a brief stint with the Jaguars before joining the New Jersey Generals of the USFL.
In 2019, McGhin appeared in two games for the Carolina Panthers.
