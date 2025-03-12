Giants Signing OT Stone Forsythe

The New York Giants are signing OT Stone Forsythe to a contract, per his agency.

He’ll add to New York’s depth at tackle which has been a sore spot the past couple of years.

Forsythe, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Seahawks out of Florida back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie contract with Seattle worth over $3.6 million, including a signing bonus of $166,000.

In 2024, Forsythe appeared in nine games for the Seahawks, making five starts at tackle.