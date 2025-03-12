Giants Signing OT Stone Forsythe

The New York Giants are signing OT Stone Forsythe to a contract, per his agency.
✅✅ #AMDG pic.twitter.com/D8NCS7nC80
— AMDG Sports (@SportsAmdg) March 12, 2025
He’ll add to New York’s depth at tackle which has been a sore spot the past couple of years.
Forsythe, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Seahawks out of Florida back in the 2021 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year rookie contract with Seattle worth over $3.6 million, including a signing bonus of $166,000.
In 2024, Forsythe appeared in nine games for the Seahawks, making five starts at tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!