Giants Signing OT Tyre Phillips To Practice Squad

According to Jordan Schultz, the Giants are signing OT Tyre Phillips to the practice squad.

The two sides have been staying in contact as Phillips was a solid replacement for New York last year before tearing his quad.

He’s been rehabbing the injury and is now apparently healthy enough to potentially contribute for a Giants offensive line that is once again banged up.

Phillips, 27, was a one-year starter at Mississippi State. The Ravens used the No. 106 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on him.

Phillips signed a four-year, $4,057,646 contract that includes a $832,295 signing bonus but was cut loose by Baltimore in 2022 and claimed by the Giants.

The Giants waived Phillips coming out of the preseason and he signed with the Eagles practice squad. New York later re-signed him to their active roster.

In 2023, Phillips appeared in 10 games and made nine starts for the Giants at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 69 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.