Giants Signing QB Drew Lock

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are signing QB Drew Lock to a contract.

Adam Schefter says it’s a one-year deal with a max value of $5 million.

He gives New York an experienced backup option and a layer of insurance for starting QB Daniel Jones.

Signing Lock also doesn’t prevent the Giants from drafting a quarterback at some point this April.

Lock, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract that included a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

Denver traded Lock to the Seahawks as part of a package deal to acquire Russell Wilson back in March of 2022.

The Seahawks re-signed Lock to a one-year, $4 million deal in March of 2023.

In 2023, Lock appeared in four games for the Seahawks and completed 48-76 pass attempts (63.2 percent) for 543 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.