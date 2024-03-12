Giants Signing QB Drew Lock

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are signing QB Drew Lock to a contract.
Adam Schefter says it’s a one-year deal with a max value of $5 million.
He gives New York an experienced backup option and a layer of insurance for starting QB Daniel Jones.
Signing Lock also doesn’t prevent the Giants from drafting a quarterback at some point this April.
Lock, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract that included a $3,118,776 signing bonus.
Denver traded Lock to the Seahawks as part of a package deal to acquire Russell Wilson back in March of 2022.
The Seahawks re-signed Lock to a one-year, $4 million deal in March of 2023.
In 2023, Lock appeared in four games for the Seahawks and completed 48-76 pass attempts (63.2 percent) for 543 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Joe Schoen is looking like a terrible GM right now. First of all, not using the franchise tag on Saquon or McKinney was just plain dumb when you look at the contracts those guys got for NFC rivals. Then, giving Burns a huge contract when the Giants defense hasn’t been the problem. Now wasting $5 million on a QB when that money could have gone to a difference-making RB like Derrick Henry instead of the severely undersized Singletary. Looking like we’ll have another top 10 draft pick and a new coach next year.