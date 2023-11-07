Giants Signing QB Jacob Eason To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

Adam Schefter reports that the Giants are signing QB Jacob Eason to their practice squad on Tuesday. 

Giants Helmet

Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:

  1. DT Ryder Anderson
  2. WR Cole Beasley 
  3. LB Darrian Beavers
  4. LB Tomon Fox
  5. LB Dyontae Johnson
  6. TE Ryan Jones
  7. LB Oshane Ximines
  8. DB Kaleb Hayes
  9. WR Dennis Houston
  10. TE Tyree Jackson
  11. T Yodny Cajuste
  12. G Jalen Mayfield
  13. TE Lawrence Cager
  14. LB Justin Hollins
  15. DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
  16. QB Matt Barkley
  17. K Randy Bullock
  18. QB Jacob Eason

Eason, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Colts. He was waived in the third year of his four-year, $4,027,264 contract that included a $732,264 signing bonus and later claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks. 

Seattle later waived Eason. From there, he signed on with the Panthers and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2022 season. Carolina cut him loose after activating QB Sam Darnold from injured reserve. 

Eason had a stint with the 49ers practice squad following a tryout before being cut again. The Panthers re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2023 season and recently cut him back in May.

During his college career at Georgia and Washington, Eason threw for 5,590 yards while completing 59.8 percent of his passes to go along with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 29 games.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply