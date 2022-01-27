Giants Signing RB Antonio Williams To Futures Deal

Free-agent RB Antonio Williams announced on Twitter that he is signing a futures contract with the New York Giants.

Forever grateful for my time in Buffalo Excited to get to work in the Big Apple! @Giants pic.twitter.com/YNHjhAlWnZ — Tone (@A_B_Williams26) January 27, 2022

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Williams, 24, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2020. He agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with Buffalo, but was waived coming out of training camp. He’s bounced on and off of the Bills’ practice squad ever since.

In 2020, Williams appeared in one game and recorded 12 rushing attempts for 63 yards (5.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.