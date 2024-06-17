Giants Signing RB Jacob Saylors

The New York Giants are signing RB Jacob Saylors, according to Aaron Wilson.

Saylors, 24, wound up going undrafted following the 2023 NFL draft.

He signed a rookie contract with the Bengals but was released coming out of the preseason.

He signed on with the Falcons in October and finished out the season on their practice squad.

He spent time in the UFL this off-season and led the league in receiving yards, rushing and touchdown catches.