Giants Signing RB James Robinson

The New York Giants are signing veteran RB James Robinson to a contract on Friday, according to Art Stapleton.

The Giants have already confirmed the news:

We have signed RB James Robinson pic.twitter.com/GI7NqQVWfN — New York Giants (@Giants) July 21, 2023

This is an interesting move from the Giants, given that franchise RB Saquon Barkley could holdout into training camp after the two parties were unable to reach a long-term deal last week.

Robinson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020. He made the team’s 53-man roster and was named their starting running back. Robinson then went on to break the record for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie.

The Jaguars traded Robinson to the Jets midseason in 2022 for a sixth-round pick. New York declined to tender him as a restricted free agent and he signed a two-year deal with the Patriots.

New England opted to release Robinson last month.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and Jets, rushing for 425 yards on 110 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 51 yards receiving and five total touchdowns.