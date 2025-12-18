Giants Signing TE Tanner Conner

Pat Leonard reports the Giants are signing former Dolphins TE Tanner Conner to the practice squad.

Conner, 27, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Idaho State. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts in 2023 and bounced on and off their practice squad.

He re-signed to a futures deal in 2024 and wound up cracking their active roster. Miami waived Conner in early November 2025.

In 2025, Conner has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded nine receptions on 15 targets for 91 yards (10.1 YPC).