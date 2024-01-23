Giants Signing WR Chase Cota & C Jimmy Morrissey To Futures Contracts

Per the wire, the Giants are signing WR Chase Cota and C Jimmy Morrissey to futures contracts on Tuesday.
The following is a current list of players signed to futures deals by the team:
- RB Deon Jackson
- WR Dennis Houston
- T Yodny Cajuste
- T Joshua Miles
- G Jalen Mayfield
- DT Ryder Anderson
- LB Dyontae Johnson
- LB Jeremiah Martin
- DB Kaleb Hayes
- DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
- WR Chase Cota
- C Jimmy Morrissey
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Morrissey, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. He signed to a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Las Vegas’ practice squad.
The Texans later signed Morrissey off of the Raiders’ practice squad and he has re-signed with the team for the past few seasons.
In 2023, Morrissey appeared in one game for the Texans at center.
