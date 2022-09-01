Giants Signing WR Kalil Pimpleton To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Giants are signing WR Kalil Pimpleton to the practice squad.

He had been in New York on a visit and will give the team options at returner and depth at receiver.

The Giants practice squad now includes:

QB Davis Webb RB Jashaun Corbin WR CJ Board WR Jaylon Moore TE Austin Allen OL Will Holden DL Ryder Anderson OLB Quincy Roche CB Harrison Hand CB Zyon Gilbert S Trenton Thompson S Tony Jefferson G Wyatt Davis DE Henry Mondeaux OLB Chuck Wiley Kalil Pimpleton

Pimpleton, 23, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan earlier this offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his college career, Pimpleton recorded 170 receptions for 2,131 yards (12.5 YPC) and 12 touchdowns, to go along with 40 rushing attempts for 303 yards (7.6 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also recorded 48 punt returns for 567 yards (11.8 YPR) and two touchdowns.