Giants Signing WR Kalil Pimpleton To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Tom Pelissero, the Giants are signing WR Kalil Pimpleton to the practice squad. 

Giants Helmet

He had been in New York on a visit and will give the team options at returner and depth at receiver. 

The Giants practice squad now includes:

  1. QB Davis Webb
  2. RB Jashaun Corbin
  3. WR CJ Board 
  4. WR Jaylon Moore 
  5. TE Austin Allen 
  6. OL Will Holden 
  7. DL Ryder Anderson
  8. OLB Quincy Roche
  9. CB Harrison Hand
  10. CB Zyon Gilbert
  11. S Trenton Thompson
  12. S Tony Jefferson
  13. G Wyatt Davis
  14. DE Henry Mondeaux
  15. OLB Chuck Wiley
  16. Kalil Pimpleton

Pimpleton, 23, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan earlier this offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. 

During his college career, Pimpleton recorded 170 receptions for 2,131 yards (12.5 YPC) and 12 touchdowns, to go along with 40 rushing attempts for 303 yards (7.6 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also recorded 48 punt returns for 567 yards (11.8 YPR) and two touchdowns. 

