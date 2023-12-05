Giants Starting QB Tommy DeVito In Week 14

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced they will be starting QB Tommy DeVito in Week 14 against the Packers.

Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor was just designated to return from injured reserve, so there was some thought New York would go back to the veteran.

But DeVito, a rookie free agent, is 2-1 as the starter, so it’s understandable the Giants want to keep rolling with him. As long as he’s playing well, he’s getting valuable developmental snaps.

DeVito, 25, transferred to Illinois after having previously played at Syracuse. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants waived DeVito coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster midseason.

During his five-year college career, Devito threw for 6,516 yards to go along with 43 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also had a completion percentage of 63.1 percent.

In 2023, he has appeared in five games for the Giants and completed 62.9 percent of his passing attempts for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed 21 times for 83 yards and a touchdown.