Giants ‘Strongly Leaning’ Towards Picking Up OLB Kayvon Thiboeaux’s Fifth-Year Option

Heading into the 2025 offseason, one of the bigger decisions the Giants have to make has to do with OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux‘s fifth-year option.

New York has until May 1st to decide whether to pick up Thibodeaux’s option. If they do, Thibodeaux is projected to be guaranteed $16.1 million for the season, according to Over The Cap.

Per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants “are strongly leaning toward picking up his fifth-year option.”

Former Giants executive Marc Ross also thinks New York will pick up Thibodeaux’s option because of their desire to keep the defensive front together.

“Thibodeaux hasn’t quite had the production Big Blue envisioned, but injuries (he missed games as a rookie and in 2024) have certainly played a part in that,” Ross said, via NFL.com. “His best season undoubtedly occurred in 2023, when he logged 11.5 sacks, four passes defensed and three forced fumbles. He’s certainly done enough for New York to exercise the fifth-year option. I’d imagine the organization wants to keep the dominant defensive line trio of Thibodeaux, Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence intact.”

Thibodeaux, 24, was selected fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $33.3 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed.

He spent a portion of the 2024 season on injured reserve and was activated in November.

In 2024, Thibodeaux appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two pass defenses, and one forced fumble.

