Giants Tender ERFA LB Dyontae Johnson

Per Jordan Raanan, the Giants are tendering exclusive rights free agent LB Dyontae Johnson, who will return on a one-year deal.

Raanan points out that Johnson would have played a bigger role for the team last season had an ankle injury in training camp not held him back.

Johnson, 24, went undrafted out of Toledo in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He caught on with the Giants soon after but was among their final roster cuts and was re-signed to the practice squad.

Johnson spent the entire 2023 season on the practice squad before being re-signed to a futures deal by New York.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in two games for the Giants and recorded 11 total tackles.