Giants To Evaluate All Options If They Land No. 1 Pick, Including Drafting Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport mentioned today that if the Giants do secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft, they will consider all options — including selecting Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza.

Obviously a lot would still need to happen for this particular scenario to play out, including the Giants losing to the Raiders today to put themselves in the driver’s seat for the top pick. It also makes sense for whichever team lands the 1.01 to do due diligence on all options.

Still, this remains a little eyebrow-raising because of how well Giants first-round QB Jaxson Dart was playing earlier this season. It appeared like New York had found a potential future franchise starter.

Since then, the team has been on a skid, firing HC Brian Daboll and losing enough games to be in striking position for the top overall selection. Dart’s play has taken a small step back and his playing style and injuries have put the spotlight on his availability.

Giants GM Joe Schoen has been organizing New York’s head coaching search but it’s not necessarily a given he’ll be retained in 2026 either, adding another layer of uncertainty. It’s possible the new regime has no prior investment in Dart and far less attachment.

Mendoza has emerged as an early frontrunner for the No. 1 pick, whether to the original team that earns the pick or in a trade-up, due to a variety of factors, including his outstanding Heisman season at Indiana, the demand for starting quarterbacks at the top of the draft and the overall weakness of the 2026 class.

Mendoza, 21, began his college career at Cal before transferring to Indiana after two seasons.

In 2025, Mendoza has thrown for 2,980 yards while completing 71.5 percent of his passes to go along with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 240 yards and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the No. 1 pick as the news is available.