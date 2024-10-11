Giants Tried Out Five Punters

The New York Giants brought in five free agent punters for tryouts on Friday, according to Jordan Raanan.
The full list includes:
Harvin, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Steelers back in 2021. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.6 million contract with Pittsburgh when the Steelers released him earlier this offseason.
From there, Harvin had a brief stint with the 49ers in August but released him coming out of the pre-season.
In 2023, Harvin appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and totaled 3,419 yards on 78 attempts (43.8 YPA) to go along with 30 punts downed inside the 20.
