Giants Tried Out Four Linebackers Monday

The New York Giants hosted four free agent linebackers for tryouts on Monday following their Week 2 loss to the Chiefs.

The full list includes:

Summers, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU. He signed a $2,617,904 rookie contract with the Packers following the draft.

He was waived by the Packers and subsequently claimed by the Jaguars, who waived him as well and placed him on their practice squad.

The Saints claimed Summers off of the Jaguars practice squad back in 2022. He returned to New Orleans last year on a one-year deal and was on and off their roster a couple of times.

Summers signed with the Lions for camp but didn’t make the final roster before joining the Giants’ practice squad. He returned to the Giants in 2024 and cut loose coming out of the preseason last month.

In 2024, Summers appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded 29 total tackles and one pass defended.