Giants Waive CB Josh Jackson & WR David Sills

The New York Giants officially waived CB Josh Jackson and WR David Sills on Tuesday, according to Field Yates.

Jackson, 25, was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Packers in the second round out of Iowa in 2018. He signed a four-year, $6,629,892 contract that includes a $2,516,740 signing bonus.

The Packers traded Jackson to the Giants a few months ago for CB Isaac Yiadom. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded 24 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions and two pass defenses.