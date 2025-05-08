Giants Waive DL Casey Rogers

Dan Salomone of the team’s site announced the Giants officially waived DL Casey Rogers on Thursday.
Rogers, 26, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon following the 2024 draft. He was let go at the end of training camp before re-signing to the practice squad.
New York promoted him from the practice squad in December.
In 2024, Rogers appeared in two games for the Giants but didn’t record any stats.
