Giants Waive LB Elerson Smith From IR With Settlement

The New York Giants officially waived LB Elerson Smith from injured reserve with a settlement on Saturday.

Smith, 25, was a former fourth-round pick by the Giants out of Northern Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,238,287 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $940,000 this season.

The Giants placed Smith on injured reserve with an illness a few days ago.

In 2022, Smith appeared in five games and three tackles.