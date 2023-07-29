Giants Waive LB Elerson Smith From IR With Settlement

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Giants officially waived LB Elerson Smith from injured reserve with a settlement on Saturday. 

Elerson Smith

Smith, 25, was a former fourth-round pick by the Giants out of Northern Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,238,287 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $940,000 this season.  

The Giants placed Smith on injured reserve with an illness a few days ago. 

In 2022, Smith appeared in five games and three tackles. 

