Giants Waive LB Tae Crowder

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they’ve waived LB Tae Crowder.

We have waived LB Tae Crowder pic.twitter.com/mWnuOoV0H4 — New York Giants (@Giants) December 20, 2022

Crowder tweeted “free me” a few weeks ago and it appears as though the Giants are fine moving forward with Landon Collins and Jaylon Smith at linebacker.

Crowder, 25, was selected with the last pick in the 2020 draft by the Giants. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $3,370,490 contract that included a $75,490 signing bonus.

In 2022, Crowder has appeared in 13 games for the Giants and recorded 45 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.