Giants Waive RB Antonio Williams & Cut PS OLB Chuck Wiley

The New York Giants announced they have waived RB Antonio Williams from the active roster and released OLB Chuck Wiley from the practice squad.

ROSTER MOVES 9/27 RB Antonio Williams – Waived LB Charles Wiley – Released from Practice Squad pic.twitter.com/3JQnJbNEIO — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 27, 2022

Williams, 25, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2020. He agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with Buffalo, but was waived coming out of training camp. He’s bounced on and off of the Bills’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the Giants for the 2022 season.

In 2020, Williams appeared in one game and recorded 12 rushing attempts for 63 yards (5.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.