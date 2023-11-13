Giants Waive TE Chris Myarick From Injured Reserve

The New York Giants officially waived TE Chris Myarick from injured reserve on Monday.

Myarick, 28, caught on with the Dolphins after going undrafted out of Temple back in 2019. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was added to the practice squad. Myarick later signed a futures deal with the team but was eventually waived.

The Giants later signed Myarick to their practice squad before elevating him to their active roster and eventually waiving him in January. Two days later, he was signed by the Bengals practice squad.

Myarick returned to the Giants on a futures contract last year and spent most of the season on the roster before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad late in the season. New York brought him back on a futures contract before placing him on injured reserve.

In 2022, Myarick appeared in 16 games for the Giants and caught seven passes for 65 yards receiving and one touchdown.