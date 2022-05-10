Giants Waived Four

The New York Giants announced on Tuesday they’ve waived four players from the roster.
The full list includes:
- LB Omari Cobb
- TE Jake Hausmann
- TE Rysen John
- OL Wes Martin
Martin, 26, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million rookie deal when he was waived and later re-signed to Washington’s practice squad.
New York signed Martin from Washington’s practice squad to their active roster back in September.
In 2021, Martin appeared in seven games for the Giants and made one start.
