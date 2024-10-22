Giants Waiving DL Boogie Basham

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Giants are waiving DE Boogie Basham.

Fowler says the Giants are giving Basham a chance to get a fresh start and bigger role elsewhere but would welcome him back on the practice squad if he chooses.

Basham, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Wake Forest back in 2021. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Bills traded him to the Giants coming out of the preseason.

Basham was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Basham has appeared in one game for the Giants and recorded one tackle.