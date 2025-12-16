Giants Waiving K Younghoe Koo

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Giants are waiving K Younghoe Koo.

Koo, 31, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern back in 2017. He was set to make a base salary of $465,000 for the 2017 season when the Chargers waived him a few weeks into the season.

After a stint with the AAF’s Atlanta Legends, the Patriots signed Koo to their practice squad. However, he was released during the season and later signed on with the Falcons. Atlanta signed him to a one-year extension at the beginning of 2020, then re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021.

The Falcons inked Koo to a five-year, $24.25 million deal in 2022. He was scheduled to make base salaries of $4.25 million and $1.5 million in the final two years of the deal when he was cut earlier this regular season.

Koo signed with the Giants’ practice squad in early November.

In 2025, Koo has appeared in six game for the Falcons and Giants and converted six of nine field goals and 13 of 14 of his extra point attempts.