Giants Won’t Use Transition Tag On S Xavier McKinney

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants have decided not to use the transition tag on S Xavier McKinney.

Reports from February indicated this was a course of action New York was considering to try and hang on to one of their best defensive players on the roster right now.

The transition tag would have cost New York $13.8 million and give the team the right of first refusal for any offer McKinney receives.

This would be less than the $17.1 million tag from the regular, non-exclusive franchise tag. However, the transition tag would not have entitled the Giants to draft compensation if McKinney signs an offer sheet.

The Patriots did this early today with S Kyle Dugger but New York apparently felt it wasn’t the best course of action.

McKinney, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Alabama. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $8,391,049 rookie contract that included a $3,662,581 signing bonus.

He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, McKinney appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 116 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries, three interceptions and 11 pass defenses.

We have him listed in our Top 100 2024 NFL Free Agents list.