Giants Worked Out Five Including Five DBs

The New York Giants officially hosted five free agents for workouts on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

DB Shemar Bartholomew DB Brandon Crossley DB M.J. Devonshire DB Keenan Garber DB Keith Taylor

Taylor, 26, was a fifth-round pick to the Panthers out of Washington in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal but was eventually let go after camp before the 2023 season.

Taylor signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad shortly after and spent the year there before re-signing to a futures deal after the year. He was released after camp last season and signed back to the practice squad and eventually the active roster.

The Falcons would later sign Taylor to a contract before releasing him coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Taylor appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and recorded five total tackles.