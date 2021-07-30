The New York Giants worked out QB Sean Mannion on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Mannion has recently worked out for the Jets and Seahawks.

Mannion, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and later signed a one-year deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent.

Mannion re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2020 season.

In 2019, Mannion appeared in three games for the Vikings and completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for 126 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.