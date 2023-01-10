Giants Worked Out Three Including WR Adam Humphries

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants brought in three players for workouts on Tuesday including WR Adam Humphries, QB Nathan Rourke, and WR James Washington.

Humphries, 29, originally caught on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson back in 2015. He returned to Tampa Bay on three consecutive one-year deals before signing a four-year, $36 million contract with the Titans in 2019.

The Titans cut him after two seasons and he signed a one-year deal with the Commanders in 2021. He finished out his contract in March of last year and he’s been an unrestricted free agent ever since.

In 2021, Humphries appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 41 receptions for 383 yards (9.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.